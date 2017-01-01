HOME -- Champion News01 Jan 2017

  • Hillsborough campaigner refuses to accept OBE

  • HILLSBOROUGH campaigner, Professor Phil Scraton, has refused to accept an OBE given to him in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.Prof Scraton, who lives in Liverpool, led the Hillsborough Independent Panel’s research team and said he could not take the honour from those “who remained unresponsive t...Read More



Hot Jobs