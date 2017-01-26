HOME -- Champion News26 Jan 2017

  • Council's new head of housing relishing her new role

  • THE new head of housing at West Lancashire Borough Council is relishing her new role and she has said she is aiming to make services even better for tenants.Jacqui Sinnott-Lacey is the authority’s new director of Housing and Inclusion and brings a strong track record of leading and managing housing...Read More



Hot Jobs